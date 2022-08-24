Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,156 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after buying an additional 1,572,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after buying an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,035,000 after buying an additional 191,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
KnowBe4 Stock Performance
Shares of KNBE opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.08 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4
In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $373,338. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KnowBe4 Company Profile
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
