JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.59% of IAC worth $302,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in IAC by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IAC by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

