Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

