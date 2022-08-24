Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark cut Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $802.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $147,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Invitae by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

