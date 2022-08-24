Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Down 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.28 and last traded at $91.56. Approximately 8,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.60.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.