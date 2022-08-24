Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $68.79. 1,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.67.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.