Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hologic were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

