Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 843,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

NASDAQ ACABW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

