Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 843,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

NASDAQ ACABW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

