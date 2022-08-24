Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Separately, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $368,000.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

NASDAQ GHIXW opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45.

About Gores Holdings IX

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

