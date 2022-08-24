Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 594,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
IVCBW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I
