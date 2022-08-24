Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 594,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

IVCBW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.