Head to Head Comparison: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get biote alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for biote and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 9 6 2 0 1.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 185.45%. Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $8.51, indicating a potential upside of 147.36%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

58.5% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -52.44% 8.28% Canopy Growth -558.27% -25.21% -15.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 4.09 -$241.08 million ($5.49) -0.63

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Summary

biote beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.