Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.58% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $60,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,932,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 190,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

