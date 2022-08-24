Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

HARP stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

