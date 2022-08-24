Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

HARP stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.