Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

