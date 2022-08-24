Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 205 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $147.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

