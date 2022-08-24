Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after buying an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

