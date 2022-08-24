Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HP were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,495,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

