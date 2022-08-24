Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.80 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,805 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

