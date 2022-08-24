Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.65 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after buying an additional 48,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.