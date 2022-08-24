Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day moving average is $174.48. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

