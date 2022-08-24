Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Illumina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its position in Illumina by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 14,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $488.57.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.21.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

