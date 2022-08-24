Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Grifols were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grifols by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after buying an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after buying an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after buying an additional 871,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

