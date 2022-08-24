Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCIW) Shares Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCIW – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,037 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

