General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

