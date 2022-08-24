Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

