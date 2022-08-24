Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

EQR stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

