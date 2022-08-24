Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stephens

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.