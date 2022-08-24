EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $53.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. EQT has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.