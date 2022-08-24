Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.02. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$23.29.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.1246542 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

