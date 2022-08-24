Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet downgraded Embraer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

