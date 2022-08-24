Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet downgraded Embraer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.
Embraer Price Performance
NYSE ERJ opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
