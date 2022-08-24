Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet downgraded Embraer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

NYSE ERJ opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

