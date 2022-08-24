Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.29.

D opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

