Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 279 by Analysts at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 279 ($3.37) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIISY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

About Direct Line Insurance Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%.

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.