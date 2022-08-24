DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

