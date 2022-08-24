Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $828,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.