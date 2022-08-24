Critical Review: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Ondas has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ondas and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ondas and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 68.33 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -6.30 TROOPS $3.68 million 61.01 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

TROOPS has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas.

Summary

TROOPS beats Ondas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

