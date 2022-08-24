Contrasting XOS (XOS) & Its Peers

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare XOS to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.59% -3.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -8.35 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.44

Risk and Volatility

XOS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

XOS has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XOS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2095 2875 33 2.47

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 31.89%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

XOS rivals beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

