Contrasting CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.44 -$248.92 million ($0.40) -23.55 Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.16 -$31.04 million ($0.69) -3.32

Smith Micro Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 3 4 0 2.38 Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $11.71, indicating a potential upside of 24.36%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 199.13%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -29.61% -0.45% -0.26% Smith Micro Software -67.41% -16.82% -14.01%

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Smith Micro Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers; and technical support and customer services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

