Contrasting CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and VK (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) and VK (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CapitaLand and VK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00 VK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A VK $1.71 billion 0.13 -$210.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares CapitaLand and VK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CapitaLand.

Volatility & Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VK has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and VK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A VK -47.91% -12.43% -6.94%

Summary

CapitaLand beats VK on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand

(Get Rating)

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

About VK

(Get Rating)

VK Company Limited develops and operates a services ecosystem for online tasks in Russia and internationally. Its projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, food and delivery, transport, productivity, devices, media projects and entertainment, content creation, social services, health, messengers, information and search, and ecosystem services. The company also provides marketing and advertising, technology, data and analytics, education, finances, and social projects solutions for businesses; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. Its ecosystem enables users to communicate, play, sell, and buy goods and services; order food; find jobs and new employees; and receive professional training. The company was formerly known as Mail.ru Group Limited and changed its name to VK Company Limited in October 2021. VK Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.