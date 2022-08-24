Citigroup Downgrades Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Neutral

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cochlear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

