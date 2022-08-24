Citigroup Downgrades Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Neutral

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cochlear Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60.
About Cochlear
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOY)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.