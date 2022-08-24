Citigroup Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $21.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

JWN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

