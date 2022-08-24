ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,299 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.28% of ChargePoint worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 119.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

ChargePoint Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

