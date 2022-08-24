Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

About Cerner

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.