bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Jason Cole Sells 14,194 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72.

bluebird bio Stock Down 0.3 %

bluebird bio stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

