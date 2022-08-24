BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $306,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,035,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $37,218,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.5% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

