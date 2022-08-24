BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $193,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE:WCN opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

