BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $273,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.