BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,054 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.