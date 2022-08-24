Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.18.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BYND opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.