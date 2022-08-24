B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

ICPT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $543.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

